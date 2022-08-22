Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday and reviewing the potential for further charges.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who sent tips and information to dispatch and through East Idaho Crime Stoppers, which helped solidify investigative information found by Deputies. Any time suspicious or criminal activity is observed, the public can send tips anonymously online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.IFcrime.org or from the P3tips app on your mobile device.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould.
Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court ordered furlough this morning due to return by 1 p.m. After Gould failed to return deputies began notifying area law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.
Gould had been incarcerated pending multiple charges for attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness and several violations of a No Contact Order.
Gould should not be approached and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to immediately call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or your local law enforcement.
