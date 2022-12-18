Couple arrested

Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, 33.

A couple accused of transporting the body of an 8-year-old girl from eastern Washington to South Dakota has been charged with murder.

Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Wednesday, initially charged with failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child.

