Sheriff's deputies and state police responded to a confrontation between two brothers on Sunday that ended with one of the brothers being rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The Power County Sheriff's Office identified the hospitalized brother as Jeremy J. Southwood, age 42. The incident happened at the home of the other brother on Falcon Circle North near Pocatello Regional Airport. The other brother's name has not been released.

