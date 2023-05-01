Sheriff's deputies and state police responded to a confrontation between two brothers on Sunday that ended with one of the brothers being rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
The Power County Sheriff's Office identified the hospitalized brother as Jeremy J. Southwood, age 42. The incident happened at the home of the other brother on Falcon Circle North near Pocatello Regional Airport. The other brother's name has not been released.
The incident began to unfold around 5 p.m. Sunday when Jeremy's brother contacted the Power County Sheriff's Office dispatch center to report that Jeremy was attempting to get into his residence after he told him to leave following an argument between them.
Jeremy's brother said that when Jeremy left the home, he locked the door but now Jeremy wanted back in, the Sheriff's Office reported.
While a Power County sheriff's deputy was en route to the home, Jeremy contacted the Sheriff's Office to say that he was armed, intended to use his gun and wanted back into his brother's residence to check on his well-being, according to the Sheriff's Office.
More sheriff's deputies as well as Idaho State Police troopers were then dispatched to the home and when they arrived they made contact with Jeremy.
Jeremy turned out to be unarmed but was highly intoxicated and confrontational, the Sheriff's Office said.
When Jeremy's brother declined to press charges against him, a ride was arranged for Jeremy to transport him to a different location. But before the ride arrived Jeremy suffered the medical emergency.
Sheriff's deputies and state troopers began providing medical assistance to Jeremy until a Power County Emergency Medical Services ambulance arrived and transported him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
An update on his condition has not been provided.
There were no other injuries during the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
