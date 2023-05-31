Chesterfield Reservoir

Floodwaters from the Chesterfield Reservoir pictured on Wednesday.

 Caribou County Sheriff's Office Photo

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and Caribou County Emergency Services are closely monitoring the Chesterfield Reservoir after the area below the spillway started to wash away.

There is a multi-organizational response to re-enforce the spillway and drainage areas.

