Merrick Cottrell.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell.
Merrick, age 15, was last seen at his Ammon residence around midnight last night and may have packed his clothes with him.
Merrick is described as being 5’ 10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and possibly wearing a black hat with an American Flag.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merrick is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.
