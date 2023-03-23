Steven Pierson

Steven Pierson

 Custer County Sheriff's Office Photo

On March 21st, 2023, Custer County judicial system granted Steven Pierson, age 40, a medical furlough to receive medical treatment at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, Idaho.

At 2130 hours (9:30 PM MST), Pierson was expected back at the Custer County Jail. Pierson, however, did not return as ordered.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.