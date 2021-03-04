On the afternoon of March 3, FBI Special Agents, agents with Homeland Security Investigations, officers with the Boise Police Department, and members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) arrested Yvonne St. Cyr of Boise, Idaho, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.
St. Cyr was taken into custody without incident.
Federal complaints will be available on the United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia’s website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases