POCATELLO — Proceedings against a man accused of murdering 25-year-old Nori Jones in her Pocatello home in 2004 should again be suspended due to his inability to understand the process or assist in his defense, according to his attorneys.
Brad Scott Compher, 46, of Pocatello, has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello since he was accused of stabbing Jones to death, arrested and charged in September 2014 with felony first-degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
At least one judge and prosecutor assigned to handle the allegations against Compher have retired in the more than six years he has been incarcerated, waiting for the adjudication of his case, which as of Wednesday still has no trial date scheduled.
Since December 2017, the primary factor preventing Compher’s case from proceeding has involved a disagreement between Bannock County Prosecutors and Compher’s court-appointed attorneys — Dave Martinez and John Scott Andrew of the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office and contracted attorney Gary Edward Proctor of Baltimore, who has an extensive background handling capital cases.
The dispute centers around whether or not Compher, who faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering Jones, has an intellectual disability that prevents him from both understanding the process of a court proceeding and being able to effectively assist his attorneys in his own defense.
According to a motion to suspend the proceedings against Compher his attorneys filed earlier this month with a supporting forensic psychiatric opinion about Compher’s competency, he is not fit to stand trial.
The motion, filed on March 5, states that “Counsel for (Compher) have always held the position throughout these proceedings that (Compher) has at all times lacked the ability to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense, and, as such, cannot be tried, convicted, sentenced or punished pursuant to (Idaho statute) and the United States and Idaho constitutions.”
Compher’s attorneys requested the 6th District Judge assigned to the case, Javier Gabiola, suspend the proceedings against Compher “until such time (Compher) can be restored to competency.”
In Idaho, no law exists that affords an attorney the use of insanity as a defense in state courtrooms. Rather, Idaho courts determine whether a defendant is capable of criminal intent and if that defendant can understand the charges against him or her.
The 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case of Dusky v. United States established three basic requirements for competency to stand trial. First, a defendant must have a factual understanding of the court proceedings. Second, the defendant must have a rational understanding of the proceedings, and lastly, the defendant, Compher in this case, must have the rational ability to consult with and aid their counsel.
Both Compher’s attorneys and those representing the state of Idaho have consulted multiple psychiatric experts to determine whether Compher is competent or not, with each disputing the other party's experts' conclusions.
The previous judge handling the case before he retired, Stephen Dunn, first determined Compher was not competent to stand trial in February 2018. Compher was deemed dangerously mentally ill and ordered to undergo restorative processes with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. Dunn determined Compher was competent to stand trial on July 25, 2019. Since then, the debate over his competency has continued.
In support of the motion to suspend filed earlier this month, Compher’s attorneys also filed an updated opinion from one of the first experts to examine him, David Moulton, a forensic psychiatrist in Salt Lake City, who had conducted the evaluation of Compher in December 2017 that ultimately led to him undergoing restorative processes.
In the updated opinion, authored on Feb. 16, Moulton says evidence to support Compher’s incompetence to stand trial includes him being unable to understand the terms of a potential plea bargain. Moulton said Proctor informed him that he had worked out a plea deal with Bannock County prosecutors that involved Compher pleading guilty to the first-degree murder charge.
The plea bargain involved prosecutors recommending Compher serve 25 years in prison in lieu of facing the death penalty. But when Compher realized he would be placed on parole after serving his time in prison, he said, “I won’t do it.” Moulton then asked if Compher would really rather face the death penalty or life in prison than see a parole officer once a month. Compher replied, “Yes,” and then refused to explain why, adding, “I just don’t wanna do it.”
Moulton cited this interaction as evidence Compher is not competent to stand trial because it shows “Compher’s lack of cognitive flexibility.”
“Compher’s rigidity in this matter is reflexive of his inability to weigh options and make informed decisions,” Moulton said. “Several avenues of exploring this exceptionally important consideration further would be warranted, especially given his statement that he would rather face a penalty of death than be on parole.”
Further, Moulton states Compher is unable to disclose to counsel pertinent factual events related to his case, unable to engage in a reasoned choice of legal strategies, unable to actively participate in his defense and unable to testify relevantly.
As of Wednesday, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office has not responded to the motion to suspend proceedings. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said the state anticipates opposing the motion and retaining an expert of its own to analyze whether or not Compher is competent to stand trial.
Compher does not have any upcoming scheduled court proceedings, according to court records.