Prison incident

Pocatello Fire Department paramedics respond to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Several Pocatello Fire Department ambulances as well as other emergency vehicles responded to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening.

Reports indicate that multiple inmates at the prison suffered a medical emergency around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs.

At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks subsequently responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench.

As of 8 p.m. five people had been transported from the prison to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are expected to provide more information soon about the incident so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.