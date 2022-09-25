Pocatello Fire Department ambulances at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom.
At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom.
The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence.
State police confirmed that at least one of the motor home's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.
Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies.
One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.
