Ambulances

Pocatello Fire Department ambulances at the scene of Sunday afternoon's motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom.

The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence.