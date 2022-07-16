The scene of Saturday night's three-vehicle crash at East Center Street and 15th Avenue in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent at least one person to the hospital on Saturday night and shut down a busy Pocatello intersection.
The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and a compact SUV.
At least one adult suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
As of 11 p.m. the intersection of East Center and 15th Avenue remained shut down because of the wreck.
The two cars were totaled in the collision while the compact SUV suffered significant damage.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
