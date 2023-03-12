McCall deer

A deer approaches Idaho Fish and Game personnel in McCall hoping for some food.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Fish and Game completed a town deer survey in McCall in February and observed at least 258 deer in the city.

The town deer survey confirmed some expectations, but also yielded a few surprises for Fish and Game wildlife biologists. Prior to the survey, Fish and Game staff predicted that town deer numbered between 150 and 200 animals, based on anecdotal observations. The survey results confirm that at least that many, and likely more, reside in McCall year-round.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.