At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind.
Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state to launch what's being called a "Winter Driving Extravaganza" to encourage safety among motorists.
"It is important for all of us to work together and make a difference in our communities," Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills said. "We want people to know how to safely drive during winter conditions, wear their seat belts, and always choose to drive sober. One life lost is one too many. This winter, our goal is for Idahoans to arrive safely at their destination."
Unfortunately, the days leading up to Thanksgiving had no shortage of tragedy on Idaho's roads.
The most serious of the crashes occurred around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene when a southbound Subaru Legacy collided head-on with a northbound Ford F550 truck that had entered the southbound lanes, Idaho State Police said.
The occupants of the Subaru — a 30-year-old female driver, a 32-year-old male passenger and a 62-year-old female passenger — were not wearing seat belts and all three died at the scene, authorities said. State police said the driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt either but survived the crash.
The crash shut down Highway 95 for about three hours.
There were also a pair of double-fatal wrecks in the state before Thanksgiving.
One occurred around 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 on Highway 55 south of McCall when a southbound Ford pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Ford Explorer which then crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Subaru Crosstrek, state police said.
A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls who was driving the Subaru and a 70-year-old woman from Cascade who was driving the Explorer both died in the crash, authorities said.
The Twin Falls woman was the only driver involved in the wreck not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The crash shut down the highway for over three hours.
The other double fatal occurred around 11 p.m. Nov. 17 when a Dodge pickup truck left Little Fish Creek Road near Carey and overturned several times down a steep mountain, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
All three of the pickup's occupants were ejected and two died. The Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Royce LeWayne Fuller, 63, and Adan Tito Cantu, 48, both of Twin Falls. A 41-year-old woman from Twin Falls survived the crash and walked several miles to report the incident to police. She was then airlifted via emergency helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of her injuries.
The fatal crashes continued on Monday when a Kenworth log truck traveling westbound on Highway 12 in North Idaho's Nez Perce County around 6 a.m. crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Freightliner semi, state police said. The driver of the log truck, a 26-year-old man from St. Maries, died in the crash while the two occupants of the Freightliner — both men from Lewiston — were injured, state police said.
The trucks completely blocked Highway 12 following the crash.
There was another North Idaho fatal crash when a Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 3 north of Harrison City crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Ford pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said. The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man from St. Maries, died at the scene but his 10-year-old son who was his passenger survived with injuries, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge, a 35-year-old man from Spokane Valley, Washington, also survived the crash with injuries.
The wreck shut down Highway 3 for about three hours.
On Tuesday a 49-year-old Kendrick man walking across South 20th Avenue in Caldwell around 7:40 p.m. was fatally struck by a Ford pickup truck driven by a Caldwell man, state police said. The Kendrick man died at the scene.
There were several others wrecks in Idaho prior to Thanksgiving that weren't fatal but sent people to the hospital.
On the afternoon of Nov. 18 a head-on collision between a Freightliner semi and Honda Accord on Highway 95 in the Winchester area of North Idaho sent the two teenage boys in the Honda to the hospital, one via emergency helicopter, for treatment of injuries, state police said.
The crash shut down Highway 95 for about three hours.
A Saturday afternoon crash in Carey that occurred when a Ford SUV driven by a 17-year-old female from Bellevue failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Freightliner semi carrying 112,000 pounds of barley sent three people to the hospital, including a 7-year-old male passenger of the SUV who was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, police said.
On Monday afternoon a 66-year-old male trucker from Jerome was airlifted via emergency helicopter after his Freightliner semi left Interstate 84 in Payette County and overturned, on Tuesday morning four people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Canyon County, and a Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash on Highway 31 north of Swan Valley sent a 22-year-old Rigby man to the hospital, state police said.
Perhaps the most fortunate driver on Idaho's roads leading up to Thanksgiving was the motorist whose pickup left Highway 95 near White Bird and overturned into the Salmon River on Saturday morning. The person was wearing a seat belt and survived the crash and frigid waters, authorities said.
One of the goals of the Winter Driving Extravaganza is to promote seat belt use among Idahoans.
State police stated in a news release announcing the campaign, "While seat belt use has increased, more than one in 10 Idahoans do not buckle up. Of the single-vehicle fatal crashes in 2019, 72 percent of those killed were not wearing seatbelts. These preventable deaths take lives from our communities."
Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff stated, "Wearing a seat belt should be a habit. Most of us don't expect to be involved in a crash, but it is sometimes unavoidable. Seat belts save lives, and you can't put one on after a collision. Law enforcement issues tickets as a form of education, but sadly, part of our job includes seeing the results when people don't buckle up. Do the right thing and make it home safely."
The dozens of Idaho law enforcement agencies involved in the Winter Driving Extravaganza will deploy extra patrols this holiday season to enforce the state's seat belt and driving under the influence laws.
"It may be unthinkable, but it is far too common to lose a loved one to an impaired driver," said Idaho Transportation Department Engineer Jesse Barrus in a news release. "There is no reason to drive impaired when so many safe alternatives exist. Impaired driving, of any kind, is completely preventable and puts every Idahoan at risk. Do the right thing. Choose to drive sober or get a ride."
The Winter Driving Extravaganza also urges Idaho drivers to use extreme caution because of winter's deadly impact on the state's roads.
State police said in their news release, "Winter driving can be treacherous, and drivers are reminded to prepare for adverse conditions. Statewide, more than 16,000 crashes occurred during inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, with many crashes caused by unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.