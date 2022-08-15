US HOUSE VOTES TO REVIVE ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, ( D ) Calif, speaks at a news conference regarding the assault weapons ban bill at the Capitol in Washington on Friday, July 29.
The 2nd Amendment: What Our
Founding Fathers Really Feared
Why did our Founding Fathers write the 2nd amendment?
They feared something. And it’s that same fear that exists today…
http://jpfo.org/articles-2019/2a-what-the-founders-feared.htm
James Humble,
Pocatello
