The two following U.S. 18 Codes certainly apply to ALL those who conspired to overturn the November 2020 election and supported the January 6 insurrection.
§ 2383 REBELLION OR INSURRECTION
“Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
§ 2384 SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY
“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”
These laws accurately reflect Trump’s actions leading up to the November 2020 presidential election and still continue today, unabated. The evidence presented by the January 6 Select Committee is overwhelming and supports the premise that Trump, did in fact, commit seditious conspiracy. He urged his thugs to press forward with an insurrection and attempted coup! Unfortunately, most republican legislators, fearing retribution or intimidation from Trump, still PUBLICLY support his efforts to overturn a fair election. They’ve lost their courage and integrity and have failed to honor their oath of office and the US Constitution and are not worthy of the office they hold. If action is not taken to prosecute those who tried to overturn the 2020 election, there will be another insurrection and attempted coup. Trump and his henchmen learned from the 2020 attempt and there is NO doubt whatsoever they are planning another! Failure to enforce these laws to the maximum extent and prosecute ALL parties involved will mean the end of American democracy.