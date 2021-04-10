POCATELLO — A new president and vice president with big plans for their school's future have been elected to lead the Associated Students of Idaho State University.
Zane Webb, a junior studying accounting and finance at ISU, was elected ASISU president and will be sworn in on April 21. He ran with Ailie Maclean, a junior studying political science, who will serve as ASISU vice president.
“I’m excited. I feel like we have some great things planned,” Webb said.
Those plans include efforts to build community at ISU and, subsequently, improve student retention and people’s connection to the university.
“Our primary focus is to make it an improved experience. Once we have those results, everything else will follow,” Webb said.
ISU officials say graduate enrollment this spring was up for the fifth year in a row, increasing by 153 students or 7.6 percent. However, total student enrollment was down 328 students or 3.1 percent.
There are 10,229 students enrolled this semester.
“COVID-19 impacted our spring undergraduate enrollment, but we are now focused on the future,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in a statement. “This year we launched a task force designed to impact our enrollment. We are making strides on the plan this group created. The University will be ready to welcome our students fully back to campus in August.”
Webb is also making plans to engage more students as he takes on his new role.
“The biggest thing is because of COVID, student involvement is down,” Webb said.
He wants to change that.
Webb ran as part of the Amplify Party, which seeks to amplify the voices of their constituents, and he says their entire ticket won. Other members elected are Jeremiah Schillz as Senator for Business, Josie Elam as Senator for Pharmacy, Alex Diviney as Senator for Science and Engineering, and Rebecca Marquis as Senator for Technology.
The party wants to make improvements through activism, community and transparency — three pillars they refer to as A.C.T.
“We are dedicated to making ISU a campus that is an engaging, accepting, and sociable one where all students feel welcome and involved,” according to their website, www.theamplifyparty.com.
Webb says they want to create an app to centralize communication. The app would give students one place where they could go to learn about clubs and events occurring on campus, including games, outcomes and highlights.
Webb believes incoming students will be more likely to visit an app than check their email.
“We’re communicating in a way this generation expects,” Webb said.
In addition, The Amplify Party wants to build community between current students and alumni.
“We want to rebuild the connections we have with alumni. They’re a vital source at ISU and have a lot of experience,” Webb said. “Once a Bengal always a Bengal.”
The group also wants to work with administrators to improve counseling services, recycle computers that could benefit students in need and start a community garden that would give students more access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Activism is about taking real action in a manner that will not only benefit students, but also protect our community and planet’s health,” their website states.
The Amplify Party also believes there needs to be more transparency between ASISU and the students it serves.
“We’re trying to change the reputation student government has and make it a more important thing, a more important cog in the wheel,” Webb said.
They plan to post their financial decisions online, push for a clearer understanding of how student tuition is used and how the university plans to stay competitive in the education market, and frequently send representatives to club meetings and sporting events to gather student input.
“I think it’s really important for students to know who’s there to advocate for them,” Webb said.