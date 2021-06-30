In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday, June 24, 2021 agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers.