Standing at the Minidoka National Historic Site, viewing the panorama of vibrant blue sky and farmland, a person could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at any other place in the Magic Valley. But it is sacred land, land once belonging to the Shoshone-Bannock and land that once housed as many as 9,397 Japanese American citizens and legal resident aliens.
This past week, dozens gathered at the war relocation center once called Hunt, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the creation of facilities to house Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from the Pacific coast on the order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Those in attendance included Minidoka survivors and descendants, representatives of the National Park Service and the Friends of Minidoka.
While the vistas were striking on that clear day, the event, much like the camp that once covered some 33,000 acres, was at the mercy of typical 25 mph wind. Recent rain kept the dust down, but on any given day it is land marred by dust and extreme swings in weather just as it was in 1942 when families began arriving. Nine hundred of those original acres were set aside for housing — wooden barracks covered in tar paper, the only thing preventing the ubiquitous dust from entering the structures, and poorly, at that. What was once a camp with 36 housing blocks made up of 12 barracks each is now a single rebuilt block with a barrack and mess hall. It is a dark, bewildering feeling to see the small living spaces entire families were assigned to knowing that these people were Americans no different than the armed guards who stood in towers above the barbed wire-enclosed camp. It is a soul-searching experience to be in a place that represents one of the most unconstitutional and morally indefensible decisions the United States government has ever made.
Many Idaho residents have a connection to the site. The event’s keynote speaker, former Idaho attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones is one of them. A son of Eden, Idaho, Jones grew up hunting pheasants near the camp after it had been closed with the ending of war time incarceration. His message was that of education. “If people don’t know what is here” and what it represents, he said, “it cannot be reckoned with.” That stories like the survivors in attendance continue to be told 76 years after the final incarceration camp closed is a testament to the importance of these places.
Like every generation, we take for granted that our memories of historically important places and events will survive for future generations. One way that we can prevent the loss of these memories is by protecting what remains of the incarceration camps.
Recently, the National Trust released a list of the eleven most endangered historic places and on that list was the Minidoka National Historic Site. The press release explained the threat to the former incarceration camp as follows:
“Minidoka’s sweeping vistas and distant mountains continue to convey the isolation and remoteness that Japanese Americans experienced there. However, a wind farm has been proposed next to Minidoka National Historic Site, potentially including construction of wind turbines within the historic footprint of the Minidoka camp. If constructed as currently planned, the project could irrevocably change Minidoka’s landscape, potentially creating a visual wall of hundreds of wind towers, each taller than the Seattle Space Needle, with blades exceeding the wingspan of a Boeing 747.”
It is particularly disappointing that the Bureau of Land Management, which is currently considering the proposal for the Lava Ridge Wind Farm, either does not appreciate how the story of Minidoka is truly one of barracks unprotected from the dust and grit that accompanied southern Idaho wind and brilliant vistas in every direction or they have chosen to overlook these facts entirely. While the proposal is for the 73,000 acres of BLM land adjacent to the Minidoka Historic Site, a portion of the project would be on the original footprint of the camp. It is terribly disappointing that a corporation like Magic Valley Energy is allowed to co-opt that space at all. Corporations should have a responsibility to historically important lands just as the federal government does.
Where the land slopes away from the original Minidoka warehouse — now visitor’s center — toward farms as far as the eye can see, it is a very real prospect that those views will be marred by wind towers. If history teaches us anything, it is that tangible objects, actual survivors and the spaces where tragedies occurred have the biggest impact on the development of belief systems, public policy and the preservation of memory. The stories of those who spent years of their lives incarcerated by their own government deserve telling and nowhere is a better place to do so than on the land where their story played out. If not this land in the southern Idaho desert, then where in another 80 years will their story be told?
For more information on the National Trust’s list of 11 endangered places, visit savingplaces.org.
Tara Rowe is an independent historian and scholar who frequently writes commentary on Idaho history and politics. Her historical research includes contributing to the anthology "Idaho’s Place: A New History of the Gem State” and a forthcoming work on women in Idaho coinciding with the centennial of women’s suffrage. She is writing a biography of former Idaho congressman Richard Stallings. She is an Idaho State University alumna and resides in Twin Falls.