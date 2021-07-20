As a former mayor, I have been watching the budget proceedings at the Pocatello City Hall with some interest. I have a few observations knowing what it takes to run a city and knowing how invaluable an engaged city council can be. I must say that the local budgeting process appears somewhat random and less than easy to follow. I can certainly appreciate why Council Persons Ortega, Stevens, and Bray have questions.
From my perspective, the more informed and knowledgeable council members are, the more they can help steer the city in productive directions. For me, the definition of team includes asking and answering tough questions and striving to understand. Council members who largely sat silent giving no particular indication that they understood the matters before us or were particularly engaged with them were not helpful.
Mayors and Council members are elected to serve the people. I am amazed that questions and advocacy statements that take citizens into account are shut down and discounted. As a Pocatello citizen, I am grateful and encouraged because we have three council members who dig in and take their campaign promises seriously. I pay my taxes willingly – but I require a clear accounting of what I am getting for my money.
Kudos to Councilwomen Ortega and Stevens for standing strong as intelligent, capable women who will not be bullied into silence. Kudos to Councilman Bray for recognizing their worth and standing strong with them. I have more faith in our city government with the three of them looking out for the interests of all Pocatellans.
Marylou Powers,
Pocatello