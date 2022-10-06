Pocatello art walk

Attendees of downtown Pocatello’s First Friday Art Walk take part in a community art project in July 2022.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.

The Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. Join us for the ribbon cutting by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Chiefs on Friday during art walk. There will be music, food trucks and fun activities and events on the corner of East Benton Street and South Second Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.