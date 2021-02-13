POCATELLO — An extremely dangerous fugitive remains on the loose following a Saturday night shooting involving U.S. Marshals near Pocatello City Hall.
Following the shooting Pocatello police issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for fugitive Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot.
Iverson and another individual were involved in Saturday night's shooting incident with U.S. Marshals, police said. Iverson and the other individual were in a pickup truck being pursued by the Marshals when the suspects crashed the pickup into the fence of the Pocatello Police Department's parking lot behind City Hall at East Sublette Street and North Sixth Avenue around 10:10 p.m.
Iverson fled the scene of the crash on foot while the other suspect opened fire on the U.S. Marshals, police said.
Authorities are not yet providing any information on the fate of the other suspect, emphasizing that their efforts are on locating Iverson. No U.S. Marshals were wounded during the shooting, police said.
Police are saying that under no circumstances should anyone approach Iverson. If you spot him call 911 immediately because he's armed and extremely dangerous, police said.
Iverson is wanted on five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and was the subject of an intense search by a U.S. Marshals Service task force when Saturday night's shooting occurred.
Dozens of police officers and multiple ambulances responded to the scene of the shooting immediately following the incident.
Police temporarily closed off all of the streets in the area of City Hall as they intensely searched for Iverson.
The U.S. Marshals Service on Friday night had asked the public to keep on the lookout for Iverson, who was recently seen in Pocatello and Blackfoot.
Iverson’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.
Authorities haven’t yet released additional details on the allegations against Iverson that led to the lewd conduct charges against him.
His previous criminal history includes drug, aggravated assault and eluding convictions.
Police said Iverson has threatened to commit suicide by cop and other violent acts so it's imperative that he be taken into custody immediately.
The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to release additional information on the shooting soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.