POCATELLO — An extremely dangerous fugitive remains on the loose following a Saturday night shooting involving U.S. Marshals near Pocatello City Hall.
After the shooting Pocatello police issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for fugitive Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot.
Iverson and another individual were involved in Saturday night's shooting incident with U.S. Marshals, police said. Iverson and the other individual were in a pickup truck being pursued by the Marshals when the suspects crashed the pickup into the fence of the Pocatello Police Department's parking lot behind City Hall at East Sublette Street and North Sixth Avenue around 10:10 p.m.
Iverson fled the scene of the crash on foot while the other suspect opened fire on the U.S. Marshals, police said.
Authorities are not yet providing any additional information on the shooting or the fate of the other suspect, emphasizing that their efforts are on locating Iverson. No U.S. Marshals were wounded during the shooting, police said.
Police said that under no circumstances should anyone approach Iverson. If you spot him call 911 immediately because he's armed and extremely dangerous, police said.
Prior to Saturday night's shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service was conducting an intense manhunt for Iverson after an arrest warrant had been issued accusing him of five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
Dozens of Pocatello police officers and multiple ambulances responded to the scene of Saturday night's shooting immediately following the incident.
Police temporarily closed off all of the streets in the area of City Hall as they searched for Iverson.
U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest Iverson on the lewd conduct charges had asked the public on Friday night to keep on the lookout for him after he had recently been seen in Pocatello and Blackfoot.
Iverson’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.
Authorities haven’t yet released additional details on the allegations against Iverson that led to the lewd conduct charges against him.
His previous criminal history includes drug, aggravated assault and eluding convictions.
Police said Iverson has threatened to commit suicide by cop and other violent acts so it's imperative that he be taken into custody as soon as possible.
The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to release additional information on the shooting soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.