I’ve always appreciated the use of just the right word in just the right instance. Most of us go through our days and use largely the same vocabulary. We use the same collection of words in the same general set of circumstances and we get by just fine. We use words associated with our vocations while we are at work, and we use a different sort of language, a likely more relaxed vocabulary at home. In other words (see what I did there), accountants don’t go around at home mentioning gross margins and general ledgers. Lawyers don’t sit on their patios and chat with their kids about contingent claims and due process. On the other hand, managers don’t close corporate meetings by saying, “Now, somebody grab the Doritos and let's hit the pool!”
Even in our different contexts of life, we rely on familiar language. But every now and then we experience something that is out of the ordinary. Something our normal bank of vocabulary words won’t cover. Even beyond that, sometimes we feel the need for something we just can’t quite describe. In these instances we need to dig deeper into language and search for words and phrases, not common in our daily conversations, but something that will express what we need to understand or communicate
The pandemic has been exhausting. We became accustomed to watching case counts rise, fall and rise again. We endured restrictions, rejoiced as they were lifted, and continue to move cautiously forward as cases occasionally spike again. As the months dragged on we felt the relief of old patterns of life returning, but something wasn’t right. What was this lack of vitality? What was this uneasiness and emotional discomfort?
In the summer of 2021 I received an email from a colleague who had read an article that described this common struggle as a national malaise. Our friends who compiled the Oxford Dictionary define a malaise as a general feeling of discomfort, illness or uneasiness whose exact cause is difficult to identify. That seemed to fit what we felt. Another writer made the case that as a national community, we were languishing. Languishing is when a person (or other living thing) loses or lacks vitality; grows weak or feeble. Malaise and languish aren’t words we often use, but that was it. The fatigue of it all caught up with us, and we were emotionally languishing.
I don’t know why, but it helped to put a name on it. Once we knew what we were experiencing, we could understand and respond accordingly. For many of us the pandemic will have a lingering emotional impact. In the popular Netflix thriller “Stranger Things,” there is an elusive villain, The Shadow Monster, whose presence is often more felt than seen. For the main characters, it is a shadowy threat and a presence they cannot seem to shake. For a time, the pandemic may be our emotional shadow monster. But for how long?
It’s been a year since my colleague shared that article. Most of us now go to restaurants and don’t wear masks or social distance. The “six feet” markers on the floor of offices and stores are worn down or have been simply removed. After evading it for so long, what was perhaps inevitable happened to me in early June. I caught COVID. Fully vaccinated and reasonably healthy, I endured it and have moved on. I’m thankful for that. But I can’t help but wonder. Are we still languishing?
Here’s what I know. I don’t want to be. I want to reject the malaise. I don’t want to languish. It hasn’t helped that we have now experienced the added common struggles of supply chain interruption and inflation. Blame Putin, Biden, Trump or whoever you would like to. Blame won’t fill the emptiness of the malaise. I’d like to make the case that we must collectively reject languishing as victims of our circumstances.
History is filled with inspiring stories of individuals who learned to thrive despite depressing and oppressive circumstances. I have another rarely used word which I would like to offer as an alternative to languishing. That word is flourishing. Flourishing means: marked by vigorous and healthy growth. Yes. Doesn’t that sound so much better? I want that.
Even with pain at the pump, the grocery store and everywhere else. Even with the shadow monster of the pandemic looming still. I believe we can choose to flourish rather than languish. It’s past time. It’s time to choose to heal. Choose to exercise, whatever that looks like for you. Choose to be grateful, even for the smallest things. Choose to do good deeds, no matter how insignificant they seem. Choose to enjoy the sunshine. Choose to eat healthy. Choose to feed your mind good things. Choose to spend time with the people you love. Choose to do something fun. We don’t need anyone to tell us the pandemic is over before we can choose to flourish. I’m ready, aren’t you?
Dr. David Walker, LMSW, is a local school counselor. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.