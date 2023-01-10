It’s time the citizens of Pocatello become more aware of the encroachment of Mountain Lions or cougars and coyotes into the hills surrounding the City of Pocatello proper. People’s pets have been taken from their yards within Pocatello already. It appears to be only the beginning of the change in animal behavior, as deer and moose have also sought refuge here for their safety since summer, which is more understandable lately.
Releasing house cats back into the areas of the valley added an unforeseen problem. It furnishes a large food source for those hungry, wild predators, since the rabbits and birds are being killed off with their own specific diseases that have reduced populations from the wild food source.
Something must be done to eliminate the real danger from hungry wild animals, as each cougar appears to have a territory of 20 miles in diameter. Our domestic pets are already targets for those predatory animals’ actions, as some people have learned harshly by losing their pets, who are also their family members. We must avoid the terrible chance that small children, canyon joggers and humans as a whole, aren’t seen as easy prey for predators… Mr. Mayor.
But I can tell you one thing for certain, cougars, coyotes and bears aren’t looking for a seat at a table in a new restaurant. Animal behavior has changed and their new food sources must not become human, or domestic animals. This situation should be addressed quickly from as many Idaho agencies as possible. It’s a New Year as winter sets in and wild animal’s habitat should not be closely associated with roaming freely throughout the Pocatello or Chubbuck area streets, seeking an easy meal in town.
