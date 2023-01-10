It’s time the citizens of Pocatello become more aware of the encroachment of Mountain Lions or cougars and coyotes into the hills surrounding the City of Pocatello proper. People’s pets have been taken from their yards within Pocatello already. It appears to be only the beginning of the change in animal behavior, as deer and moose have also sought refuge here for their safety since summer, which is more understandable lately.

Releasing house cats back into the areas of the valley added an unforeseen problem. It furnishes a large food source for those hungry, wild predators, since the rabbits and birds are being killed off with their own specific diseases that have reduced populations from the wild food source.

