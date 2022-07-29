As a culture, we have determined that stress is bad. Its negative effects, however, should depend on the degree and the situation.
I know I spend a lot of time in my clinic helping people with stress-related issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, depression, sexual dysfunction, even autoimmune disease (it is a long list…).
A study recently published in Psychiatry Research found that low to moderate levels of stress, such as a deadline at work or an upcoming wedding for your little girl, can help individuals develop resilience and reduce the risk of developing mental health disorders. Low to moderate stress can also help individuals to cope with future stressful encounters.
I think it’s wrong that we all, myself in the past included, try to eliminate all stress or help our bodies deal with it using adaptogens, techniques, modalities, etc. Maybe we need to be more thoughtful about the degree, situation and reason for the stress, rather than trying to eliminate it to a state of Nirvana? That stress could potentially make you a better person.
Of course, the ability to tolerate stress and adversity varies greatly according to the individual. Age, background, genetics and social support all play a role.
Stress can be incredibly toxic, and it can severely affect people predisposed to too much of it. But it can also be of benefit, as this study has shown. Exercise is a positive stress. A challenging chess game with your 12-year-old grandson is a positive stress. Deadlines at work can be a positive stress.
In the age of modern psychiatric diagnoses that seem to include just about everything considered normal 50, even 20, years ago, we need to accept the fact that life is not easy. No one has it as good as their social media posts say they do. Good parents teach their kids that life is hard — roll with it. Maybe a lesson we need as adults?
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.