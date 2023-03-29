We’ve all seen or read recently what happened with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10th– the Feds only guarantee and insure customer deposits up to $250,000.  Anything over that can be LOST by customers when banks fail.  Until the Feds intervened to bail out the depositors, it was estimated up to $175 BILLION in deposits had been lost by that bank’s customers.  You can bet that everyday, hard-working people would not have been able to absorb their losses to the same degree as celebrities like Mark Cuban and Sharon Stone.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.