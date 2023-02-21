My family started attending the Reading Time with the Queens several years ago because of the ASL lessons. We stayed for Miss Cali. For her carefully-crafted outfits matching the theme of the month, much like Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus. For her incredibly expressive reading voice. For the songs she plays on the ukulele accompanying her belting and gorgeous singing voice. For her messages of empowerment, inclusivity, kindness, and love.
This month, we were not able to attend because of a sit-in by a small group of community members.
Local Pastor Don Whitecar later described the protest as “peaceful” and “polite.” As a parent who was there, I found it anything but peaceful or polite.
I didn’t find it peaceful or polite to cause small children to leave an event crying because a group of strange adults showed up to take all the seats in the room.
I didn’t find it peaceful or polite to forcibly choose for another parent what experiences and ideas they can and can’t expose their own children to.
I didn’t find it peaceful or polite for a group of adults to sit smugly in front of a group of performers, avoiding eye contact and refusing to participate in a program carefully designed for children and their families.
I didn’t find it peaceful or polite to imply that the Queens have insidious motives or that parents like me are “sick” for bringing our children to participate.
But, most importantly, the sit-in didn’t FEEL peaceful or polite. My heart was racing and my stomach was sick. I felt a heavy spirit of contention in and around the room, one I have never felt before while attending Reading Time. I was worried about the safety of the Queens and our children. I was disturbed that a historically safe and inclusive space no longer felt safe for children or their families who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
I know that the participants of the sit-in viewed the events of last weekend as a success. But they have not won and will not win. They are in the minority. Many parents and other community members, even those who would not choose to bring their children to Reading Time, disagreed with the tactics of these protesters.
If you are part of this majority, speak up. Let the library board know that, at the very least, you support the right of everyone to use the community space. Let them know that this behavior violated their Acceptable Behavior Policy prohibiting harassment and disruptions, and should not be tolerated.
If you are part of the group who participated in the sit-in, I want you to know that while I disagree with you, I still support your right to choose what beliefs, morals, and values you instill in your own children. I would never attempt to take that agency away from you, and I respectfully ask that in the future, you don’t try to take away mine.
