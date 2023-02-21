My family started attending the Reading Time with the Queens several years ago because of the ASL lessons. We stayed for Miss Cali. For her carefully-crafted outfits matching the theme of the month, much like Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus. For her incredibly expressive reading voice. For the songs she plays on the ukulele accompanying her belting and gorgeous singing voice. For her messages of empowerment, inclusivity, kindness, and love.

This month, we were not able to attend because of a sit-in by a small group of community members.

