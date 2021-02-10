The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint has announced that the Pocatello Temple is now in the beginning stages of planning and preparing for the temple open house and dedication.
It is anticipated that the open house will be held sometime between Oct. 1 and mid-December of 2021 with the dedication to follow shortly after.
Along with this wonderful news, the Church would like to introduce Troy and Jennifer Dye. They have been called to serve as the coordinators for the Pocatello Idaho Temple open house and dedication.
We are so grateful to them and also to all of those on their committees who are willing to serve and prepare for these exciting and sacred events.
More updates will be provided as plans unfold.