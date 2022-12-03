Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning.
The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg.
If temperatures rise above freezing during the storm, then these lower elevation areas will receive a rain-snow mix with only an inch or less of snow, the weather service said.
The weather service said regardless of how much snow falls, motorists should expect difficult driving conditions throughout East Idaho Sunday morning through Monday morning, especially in the higher elevations.
"While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that it doesn't take much snow to make roads slick," the weather service stated. "Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination."
The incoming storm is the latest to hit East Idaho after the region received several inches of snow this past week, causing numerous wrecks and several road closures.
Elsewhere, winter weather advisories are in effect in southwest Idaho and various winter weather warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
