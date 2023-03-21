A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for up to 10 inches of snow from the storm, while the rest of East Idaho is under a special weather alert.
The weather service said the Tuesday night through Wednesday night storm is forecast to bring up to 2 inches of snow to East Idaho's lower elevations including the Burley, Rupert, Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, American Falls, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas while up to 4 inches of snow could fall in the highlands including the Arbon, Island Park, Spencer, Ashton, Palisades, Swan Valley, Victor, Driggs, Inkom, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs and Montpelier areas.
The storm could dump as much as 15 inches of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
Rain is also likely in East Idaho's lower elevations as the storm passes through.
The weather service said the storm will cause some hazardous conditions on East Idaho's roads, especially on Wednesday morning.
The worst driving conditions will be in the Emigration Summit area, where "travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said.
East Idaho saw some wrecks on Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 as the remnants of the last storm exited the region. Those crashes mostly happened in the Pocatello area and did not result in any fatalities.
A special weather alert calling for snow is also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay, Challis and Arco.
Winter storm watches are in effect in Washington state and Oregon while winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Nevada, Utah and Wyoming because of the incoming storm.
The storm is the latest to barrel through the region as another atmospheric river hits California. More storms are expected through the rest of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.