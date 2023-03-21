Wreck

A pickup truck sits on its side after a Tuesday morning wreck on an icy Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for up to 10 inches of snow from the storm, while the rest of East Idaho is under a special weather alert.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.