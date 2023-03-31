Cemetery cleanup

Pocatello cleanup crews starting Monday, April 3, will remove and discard all flower placement and decorations in the Restlawn and Mountain View cemeteries, weather permitting.

 City of Pocatello photo

Please remove and dump trash, flower placements, and decorations throughout the cemeteries. This clean-up is expected to last about a month.

