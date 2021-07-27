AMERICAN FALLS — Everyone’s favorite musical about a spunky red-headed orphan and the billionaire who adopts her will hit the American Falls Little Theatre’s stage this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
A Saturday matinee will be featured at 2 p.m. and a final performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
The musical, “Annie”, which is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is being directed by Jolene Clinger and brings both new actors and seasoned ones to the limelight this weekend.
Returning to American Falls’ musical community is Josh Poole, a Little Theatre veteran who will undergo the role of the well-loved Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the billionaire businessman who eventually warms up to Annie and her lively, optimistic attitude towards life.
“We’re excited to have Josh Poole back,” said Clinger. “He played Dracula (in the past) and was recently in ‘Who Shot Juanito Bandito’ as the sheriff and always does a wonderful job.”
On the new-to-acting end, the little orphan Annie herself is being played by newcomer Presley McHargue. In addition to this being the 10-year-old’s first time on stage, she will get share the experience with her 12-year-old sister Kinsey, who will perform three roles in the musical, and her mother, Brittany McHargue, who will take on the role of the cruel mistress of the orphanage, Miss Hannigan.
“Presley portrays Annie as a very sweet, good-natured, happy-go-lucky kid that she’s like in real life,” said Rockland local McHargue, who recently performed in Rockland’s 16th Annual melodrama “Caught Red-Handed”.
While this will be both Presley and Kinsey’s first time in a community play, McHargue explained she herself has dabbled in theatre over the years both from a stage-hand role and an acting perspective.
“I’ve helped Jolene over the years at the Little Theatre and at the middle school,” she said, where she explained she’s helped with choreography, music directing, and taking up roles in several plays.
With her background in teaching music lessons and her job as a kindergarten teacher in Rockland, McHargue said she plans to incorporate her skills and experiences into the role of Miss Hannigan.
But unlike the cruel matron who gripes at having to care for a flock of little girls, McHargue explained that one of the most rewarding aspects of theatre is helping others grow and learn as they prepare for their performances.
“I really like teaching others,” she said. “That’s the most rewarding thing…and you get such a high when you’re trying to teach other people dance routines and the music. It’s just really satisfying to me and I feel like I’ve done my part in bettering the world. It’s nice helping other kids grow into their potential.”
This sentiment extends to watching her two daughters step into their roles in “Annie” and helping them develop their acting skills over the past few weeks.
“This has been a bonding experience,” McHargue said. “You know, something that we can do just as us girls together. It’s been pretty positive and has built their self-esteem. It’s been good to see my girls grow.”
For anyone interested in reserving tickets for the upcoming production of “Annie”, contact the box office at 208-339-0830.
The American Falls Little Theatre is located at 233 Idaho St.