POCATELLO - The Angel Moroni statue was placed on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's Pocatello Idaho Temple on Wednesday.
A large crane raised the statue to the top of the temple around 11:40 a.m. as hundreds of onlookers watched from the ground below.
Scaffolding still encases much of the temple structure, including the top section below the Angel Moroni statue platform, as crews work to complete exterior construction.
This is a developing story, so stick idahostatejournal.com for more information.