I am pleased to live in Pocatello. This high mountain valley is a great place for people, wildlife and ideas. There is collaboration within and between government, business and non-profit organizations. Our school district and Idaho State University are performing well. Businesses and individuals are investing in city improvements from A to Z – animal services to the zoo. The city is a fun place with interesting things to do like a Grays baseball game, aquatic complex splash, school sports or the Greenway. The economy is evolving. The city is profoundly safe with excellent emergency services and support of population diversity. Our environment is improving ranging from a cleaner Portneuf River to more renewable energy like solar. The city has amazing arts from public sculpture to our Idaho State Civic Symphony. The city is welcoming to visitors and newcomers. All city services function well. When I review city departments summarized on the Pocatello.us web site I have no complaints. This means that our Mayor Brian Blad, department managers and city employees are doing a good job. I get real value from my tax dollars that are wisely spent and accounted. I hope that critics and whiners can see more of Pocatello’s beauty and benefits beyond looking at city financial reporting through toilet-paper tube narrow vision.