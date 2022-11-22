In most cases, voting across the United States chose “Truth” over chaos, fear, and violent hate groups. The need for all Americans to gain support and confidence once again in elected politicians in every state of this free republic, was apparent. Once again the people have chosen (Truth) over subversion, insurrection and any dream of a dictatorship in America. Trump trying to steal the last Presidential election and the illegal removal of Government Classified documents while President, should be prosecuted to the full extent of Constitutional and criminal law.
It doesn’t matter, if he ever tries to run for President again as he’s been seen as (a cultural criminal and political dinosaur) and should be removed forever from all politics in the United States of America. Those who funded or collaborated with the insurrectionists have rejected truth, and the Republican Party of old (no matter their positions as elected officials or any relation to the Supreme Court), they all must also be prosecuted for sedition.
The American people have successfully voted and established their preference for truth in all things, as well as political elections. Hate, chaos and fear have been rejected and violence against anyone has also been rejected for society and world cultures. We’re all being brutalized by extremists, Urban or International terrorists must be recognized and stopped before any more innocent people are killed, to create only fear. We must join in peaceful efforts to better every culture in America and join the world politics of truth and justice for all its citizens of every country.
