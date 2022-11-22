In most cases, voting across the United States chose “Truth” over chaos, fear, and violent hate groups. The need for all Americans to gain support and confidence once again in elected politicians in every state of this free republic, was apparent. Once again the people have chosen (Truth) over subversion, insurrection and any dream of a dictatorship in America. Trump trying to steal the last Presidential election and the illegal removal of Government Classified documents while President, should be prosecuted to the full extent of Constitutional and criminal law.

It doesn’t matter, if he ever tries to run for President again as he’s been seen as (a cultural criminal and political dinosaur) and should be removed forever from all politics in the United States of America. Those who funded or collaborated with the insurrectionists have rejected truth, and the Republican Party of old (no matter their positions as elected officials or any relation to the Supreme Court), they all must also be prosecuted for sedition.

