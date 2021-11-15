For more than 200 years we’ve fought for personal freedoms and to remain the United States of America. The outcome of Americans fighting each other, only ends up in more deaths for everyone and families torn apart. Violence and deaths are not the answer to any problems and bullets are only made to kill and not to be used as political solutions to Americans’ perceived injustices in the current world of enticed fanaticism. Urban terrorists are just as much of a threat to civilized society, as foreign terrorists are in the world of political differences. Often more so in the states, as weapons are readily produced in the U.S.A. and all too easily accessed by anyone and too often sold to and by fanatics of all Nationalities.
Hate is the driving force for anyone with a weapon and radical attitude. When used against the defenseless bullets are only a final end to peace and not a correct solution to social problems. I’ve been approached by locals who actually fear for their lives even in Pocatello, as they don’t understand why the violence is being unleashed on society as a whole. It must be understood only as fanatical. Unfortunately, a debate with tyrants backed by armed militia is useless as they’re holding their final solutions to attain political and tyrannical power and won’t slow the violence unleashed by the power of a bullet to decide their final solution for things they don’t like.
We all should be afraid that violent, armed people can and will, shoot anyone they don’t agree with and for no other reason but to make their illogical racist statements. It doesn’t matter who dies to them or how senseless the act is against women, children, and defenseless people just trying to make the world a better place. There is NO use for armed militia and hate violence against the innocent, for simply a difference of opinions. We all have freedom of speech, but not freedom to kill each other for differing ideologies’, religions, nationalities or because you can have the power of life and death against your neighbor when a weapon is loaded with hate. Reign in the Urban Terrorists. Don’t accept violence as our final solution to American freedoms. Stop the atrocities caused by urban extremism, before we have no freedoms left under the rules of dictators of hate.
