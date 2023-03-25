Nathan Lammers

Nathan Lammers, right, a teacher in American Falls, receives the Idaho Technology Teacher of the Year Award.

 Photo courtesy of Randy Jensen

AMERICAN FALLS — A fifth-grade teacher at J.R. Simplot Elementary School named Nathan Lammers has received the Idaho Technology Teacher of the Year Award from the Idaho Education Technology Association, according to a press release from the American Falls School District. 

According to the press release, Lammers has been teaching for 11 years. During that time, he has immersed his students in technology. He has helped them learn numerous skills such as 3D printing and video production. 

