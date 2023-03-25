AMERICAN FALLS — A fifth-grade teacher at J.R. Simplot Elementary Schoolnamed Nathan Lammershas received the Idaho Technology Teacher of the Year Award from the Idaho Education Technology Association, according to a press release from the American Falls School District.
According to the press release,Lammers has been teaching for 11 years. During that time, he has immersed his students in technology. He has helped them learnnumerousskills such as 3D printing and video production.
Lammers has also given his students challenges and competitions that they do during lunch-recess.Some of these challenges involve robot programming and others are3D printingchallenges.
Chris Torgesen, principal of J.R. Simplot Elementary School, saidin the press releaseLammers has been a great teacher to have in developing the school’s STEMprogram.
“Mr. Lammers’contribution to our STEM program has been invaluable,”Torgesen said.“He has created a dynamic and engaging learning environment that encourages students to be curious,creativeand innovative. We are proud of the work he has doneand grateful for his leadership on our STEM leadership team.”
Spencer Cook, president of the Idaho Education Technology Association, said in the press releasethat he is inspired byLammers’commitment toteachinghis students more about technology.
“Mr. Lammers’ commitment to technology and his students’ education is truly inspiring,” he said. “He hasdemonstrateda deep understanding of howto use technology to enhance learning and has made a significant impact on his students’ lives. We are thrilled to recognize him as theIETA Educator of the Year.”
According to the press release, Lammers’ approach toteachinghis studentsmore about technology helps them to feel more engaged with what they learn in his class, and they are more prepared for the future.
“I am honored to receive this award,” said Lammers in the press release. “I’mgrateful for the opportunity to work with such talented educators and administrators.I’mexcited to continue finding new ways to incorporate technology in my teaching and to help my students succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.