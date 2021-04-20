One martial arts studio has recently spread its reach to cultivate a positive environment for both youth and adults in Southeast Idaho through several events and fundraisers.
American Falls Taekwondo, which has been open since 2014, held its First Annual Idaho Friendship 2021 martial arts tournament on March 13 in Firth. It was organized with the help of Master Instructor Brett Starks of Elemental Taekwondo in Shelley.
“For a first event, it went well,” said Ben Valpey, an American Falls Taekwondo instructor. “This was the first one we’ve put on that wasn’t just within the school. So it was a learning experience, but it flowed flawlessly.”
The tournament drew taekwondo schools from Idaho Falls, American Falls and Shelley and was the first competition American Falls Taekwondo has held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
American Falls Taekwondo owner and master instructor Samer Hanini explained that all of his students did well at the tournament and that while there were first place awards that did go out, the event was more focused on presenting a demonstration of the students’ progress and skills to the parents in attendance.
“Our demo team did an amazing job,” said Hanini, who took first place in the master’s competition that tested poomsae techniques, also known as forms.
In addition to the tournament, American Falls Taekwondo recently held an anti-bullying demonstration for the students of J.R. Simplot Elementary School in American Falls.
Valpey spoke to the youth about anti-bullying and how martial arts is not for violence, but for building self-esteem, discipline and confidence.
“First we discussed the reasons for bullying,” Valpey said. “We discussed how the victim is never at fault, and how there are sometimes outside factors that influence things, in the bully’s life…(and) being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Martial arts puts you in a position where you are prepared to face situations with discipline and confidence.”
Along with Valpey’s discussion on anti-bullying, the demonstration included activities such as board-breaking and self-defense moves, which instructor Gayle Deason explained were a huge success.
“We had students come up and they were so excited to be doing that,” she said. “It was a big hit.”
Hanini said that a few of the students in the audience who came up to participate in the demonstration were timid and nervous.
“Martial arts helps with that,” he said. “It builds self-defense, promotes discipline, confidence, self-esteem, helps them stand up for themselves and for others. It’s not violence.”
In fact, misbehavior has no room in martial arts, Hanini said, and he tries to cultivate an environment where good behavior is rewarded, whether that be inside the dojo or out in the world.
He said he requires his students to get a signature from their school teacher that they’ve behaved and that if he hears that any of his students have misbehaved at home, they don’t get to test their skills and progress to their next degree of belt.
“Martial arts isn’t just in the dojo,” Hanini said. “It’s outside, it’s in the world.”
Valpey added that martial arts is an activity open to everyone, regardless of age or physical fitness.
“Martial arts is not just for the physically fit,” he said. “And it can be an outlet for people, say if you have a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, they can come in and channel some energy here in class."
Valpey, who is striving to earn his black belt, and Deason, who earned her second-degree black belt at the age of 64, are examples that people can pick up martial arts at any age.
The two of them have become instructors who help Hanini foster hard work, discipline and good behavior in the young students who enter the dojo. Just recently, they’ve also helped several students earn their black belts.
Along with the tournament and the anti-bullying demonstration, American Falls Taekwondo also held a small fundraiser for a local girl diagnosed with leukemia and raised several hundred dollars for her.
“Master Sam doesn’t just impact people within these walls here (at the dojo),” Valpey said. “He goes out into the community and tries to give back.”
For anyone interested in learning more about American Falls Taekwondo, call 208-240-7012 or visit the studio at 176 Idaho St. in American Falls Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.