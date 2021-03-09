The American Falls City-Wide Preschool Initiative is hosting a Read Talk Play Everyday Community Action Event at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the city park band pavilion after state lawmakers voted against House Bill 226, which would have provided about $6 million in federal grants to the Idaho education board for early education over three years.
The event is intended to rally the American Falls community into showing support for the bill and encourage people to contact Idaho representatives and share their thoughts on how the failure of the bill will impact their families. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided for those who attend.
“Our preschool efforts in American Falls rely on those (Preschool Development Grant) funds for sustainability and we were really blindsided,” Tennille Call, American Falls Schools early learning coordinator, said about the bill failing. “We assumed the vote would be procedural in nature and they would just approve the funds we had already qualified for. We just want to show the state and our representatives that early learning is a big priority in the AF community and that we’re always going to promote early learning and how its part of our culture here.”
The bill and its grants would have covered many resources that the American Falls early learning initiative provides the community for its youngest students. This includes scholarships for students who come from struggling families, materials and supplies for preschool classrooms that would improve curriculum lessons, and additional resources for the area.
The PDG grant also helped the American Falls Early Learning Initiative fund the Ready for Kindergarten classes for parents, which was sponsored by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. These classes provided education and materials to parents of young children and encouraged parents to become more involved in their children’s education.
“All of those are funded through this PDG grant,” Call said. “So if we don’t receive the grant funding, then to continue with any of those programs we’d have to rely solely on fundraising.”
Call and many others with the preschool initiative hope that the rally will help the community understand how crucial the bill is in helping the initiative maintain its current programs and resources it provides to the city’s young students, and that many will be inspired to reach out to state representatives about the bill.
“There’s some work being done by some representatives to try and revive the bill and if that’s the case then we are hoping that our local representatives will change their votes,” Call said. “So we have been asking the community to show support for early learning by contacting them or attending the rally or both.”
The bill narrowly failed after the House voted 36-34 against the bill, with opponents arguing that it could promote social justice indoctrination toward Idaho’s youth.
Beth Oppenheimer, the executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, explained that the bill is about engaging families.
“We work with families throughout Idaho with young children and help provide supports to them,” Oppenheimer said. “The whole purpose of it is to ensure that families, child care providers, anyone who’s working and caring for children birth through age 5 has information they need to best prepare their child for school.”
She also explained that the Idaho AEYC doesn’t dictate curriculum. This statement echoed sentiments to what Rep. Paul Amador, a Coeur d’Alene Republican, said about the bill.
“This grant is 100 percent about local control,” Amador, who sponsored the bill, said.
Oppenheimer said that the Idaho AEYC is going to see what options they can explore in the near future regarding early education funding for Idaho’s youngest learners.
“We’re going to regroup and figure out what our path forward is, if there’s a path forward,” Oppenheimer said. “I certainly hope that there is, because this is really devastating to our families and communities who have worked so hard over the past year or two to build early learning supports within our own community.”
For more information on Read Talk Play Everyday Rally, visit their Facebook page at American Falls City-Wide Preschool Initiative.
The Idaho Press contributed to this article.