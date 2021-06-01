AMERICAN FALLS — A fresh cast will be performing a double-feature production of two cherished fairy tales — “Goldilocks” and “Hansel and Gretel” — at the American Falls Little Theatre on June 10, 11, 12 and 14.
In addition to the young cast, many of whom are new to the limelight, this will be the first time that Little Theatre board members Janneece Reynolds and Jill Bowers will be directing a production without the assistance of seasoned directors.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” said Reynolds, who has been a board member of the Little Theatre for a year. “We’ve had a lot of new faces and it’s been a really good learning experience for a lot of the children and for us as directors where we have never done one solo before.”
The production will be held each night at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance at 3 p.m. June 12. Tickets are $8 for evening shows and $7 for the matinee.
Bowers explained that while they will be cleaning according to CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, masks are optional and the theater will be operating at full capacity.
“Seats are already being reserved and going fast,” Bowers said, who has been a board member for three years. “This will be just one weekend, and we’re anticipating a sell-out crowd, so reserve your tickets now.”
While the production has come with both its excitements and challenges for the newer cast members, several of them have said that they’ve learned many things over the past few weeks as they prepare for opening day.
For third-grader Paige Barela, tackling the role of Goldilocks has been an experience that has taught her the value of support while working together as a team.
“It’s really fun and you get to show your talent in front of everyone, but you don’t have to do it alone,” said Paige, who explained this was only her second time acting in a play after performing in “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” in October 2019.
This will be the first play for fourth-grader Dallin Andersen, who plays Hansel. He was inspired to join the production after watching his father act in the previous Little Theatre’s performance of “Who Shot Juanito Bandito.”
“My dad was in a play and I really like that, so I wanted to be in a play, too,” Dallin said.
This production will also be third-grader Lainey Moore’s first play. She said that acting as Gretel has helped her learn several things about acting and how she can use those learned skills in everyday life.
“The hardest part is memorizing your lines or trying to talk loud enough so the audience can hear you,” Lainey said. “But it’s fun to be in a play because you get to work with other people, so it’s easier to interact with other people that aren’t in the play.”
While this upcoming production does include a double feature, Reynolds said that “Goldilocks” will be a short 15-minute production followed by a regular-length production for “Hansel and Gretel.” This slight deviation from the usual single production has been an insightful learning experience for both directors, Reynolds said.
“We are doing two different shows so it’s interesting seeing how the two different sets work together and seeing how the two different casts eventually molded together and are one cast now,” Reynolds said. “All the kids are friends and get along (and) the adults all help each other. It’s a really good environment and community experience.”
One of the challenges, however, has been aligning the actors and scenes with the way she envisions the play, she added.
“My mom is the artist who has done the painting and the set,” Reynolds said. “And I find it super easy to communicate to her what I’m envisioning, but sometimes that doesn’t always follow through when I’m explaining it to the children or a partner. So it’s been both fun and challenging for us both to communicate about what the different shows mean and for this to be smooth and to iron out the details.”
But even though Reynolds and Bowers have had to learn how to juggle their directing duties, they both said that watching the young, new cast members develop their skills has been their highlight as directors so far.
“It’s been fun to watch them grow,” Bowers said. “They would come in here and not say three words, and now … you would never believe they came in here super shy with high anxiety.”
“Every day is different, every day is new,” Reynolds added. “On our first day with them, one of our little guys that we took on a tour through the theater, to him every hall, every outfit was amazing and new. … The wonder that these kids have is amazing.”
Anyone interested in reserving tickets to the upcoming production of “Goldilocks” and “Hansel and Gretel” should contact the box office at 208-339-0830.
The American Falls Little Theatre is located at 233 Idaho St.