AMERICAN FALLS — Friday marked a new day for several young members of the community.
As friends and families collected in the stands, American Falls High School seniors gathered on the J.R. Simplot Elementary School football field while donned in the school’s red and black colors for their final moments of their high school careers.
The ceremony was followed up with a celebratory parade of honking cars and trucks that wove through the streets and carried the newest batch of freshly graduated seniors.
In addition to addressing the class of 2021, the ceremony also recognized the members of the class of 1971, who had been in town for their 50th anniversary.
The graduation ceremony, which celebrated a graduating class of 93 students, featured Aurora Ortiz as salutatorian and Sod Williams as valedictorian.
Ortiz, who signed to the College of Southern Idaho with a music scholarship, was a drum major for three years and will play with the college’s jazz and pep band. She played soccer, basketball and softball throughout high school and was a member of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, Junior Civitan and National Honors Society. She plans to double major in sociology and criminal justice.
“This class has stayed together through some tough times,” Ortiz said during the ceremony as she addressed her classmates. “And there have been smiles and laughs that show our determination to leave our mark in the hearts of people and the halls of our school. Every school function and sporting event has helped us learn about ourselves and given us the opportunity to make memories with one another that we will remember long after we have left this school.”
Williams addressed his class as valedictorian, which he explained had been a goal of his since he was young that he was happy to achieve.
“I was pretty excited about it,” he said. “It was something I had been working toward with some of my close friends and we were all kind of up there at the top, too, so it was pretty friendly competition.”
Williams was in FFA, Business Professionals of America and National Honors Society, and he participated in high school rodeo. He plans to attend Utah State University and double major in accounting and mathematics education after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I have a small word of advice,” he said to his classmates. “Always remember to live in the moment and don’t get too caught up in the future or the end result or the next best thing. Don’t wish away your life. It is hard to focus on the here and now when everyone is planning for the rest of their lives. ... Just remember to always take a moment to stop and enjoy the here and now because you’ll never get to experience it again. In the words of Thomas S. Monson, ‘The past is behind us, learn from it. The future is ahead of us, prepare for it. The present is here, live it.’”