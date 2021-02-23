Stressful and exciting.
That’s how freshman and anchor bowler Matthew Evans described the situation when he faced the last three frames that would determine whether or not the American Falls High School boys bowling team would pull through as the 3A boys state champions for the first time in the city’s history.
“It’s hard to be an anchor bowler because there’s a lot of pressure on you,” said Tara Woods, assistant coach for the team. “If the score is really close it comes down to the anchor bowler where you have the last three frames and you have to really pull through for your team. And he did.”
The team, which was assembled just this past year and competed for the first time at the state championship tournament on Feb. 16 in Boise at Westy’s Garden Lanes, cemented its 3A state championship win and brought home the trophy.
But even though Feb. 16 was a celebratory day where their hard work paid off, the weeks leading up to it weren’t without their challenges.
Just three weeks prior the team did not have the required number of five team members to compete at state — a number they lacked by one individual.
They scoured American Falls for students who might be interested in trying their hand at bowling and managed to find middle-schooler Armando Peña-Vargas.
“They had to find a fifth bowler so they had to put their feelers out,” Woods explained. “Armando was a beginning bowler so they had to help him out and teach him how to bowl.”
“Armando was definitely the momentum shifter,” added team member Nick Butler, who’s been bowling for about seven years. “We didn’t nearly expect him to do that well since he was new, but if he made a shot and even if he only hit eight (pins), we were so happy because he gave us the chance to keep going. We definitely needed him.”
Another challenge the team faced is that American Falls doesn’t have a bowling alley.
So three days a week they had to shuttle to Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello to practice. They also drove in on Saturdays to fine-tune their technique and talent.
This lack of a bowling alley in their city was an obstacle they faced together, and they had to rally and encourage each other as well as watch each other’s backs about getting good grades and maintaining solid school attendance.
“We had to make sure all of us were really interested in bowling and make sure we were all doing well in school,” said team member Kendel Evans, who placed third overall in the 3A boys individual bowling at state. “It’s kind of hard to get four or five random people and say, ‘Hey! Let’s go bowl!' We had to make sure everyone was interested in actually participating.”
Yet even with the challenges the boys faced during the team’s first year, Coach David Woods said he was impressed with the team’s performance.
“I would say I just think they raised their level,” he said. “They’re good, but some people are really good but don’t always achieve the level they’re expected when they go to state. Those boys put it together and did what they were capable of doing. These guys came through and made it happen.”
The team also received coaching from American Falls local Thayle Smith, the grandfather of Matthew and Kendel Evans. Smith also coached his granddaughter Kayla Pattan, who took second place in the varsity girls 3A singles category at the 2016-2017 Idaho State Bowling Invitational.
“He’s the one who has really pushed these kids to bowl and put forth a lot of effort and time into getting these kids where they needed to be,” Tara Woods said about Smith. “They would come bowl with us Monday through Wednesday but Thayle was a big base for their bowling careers.”
While the season has ended, none of the students intend to stay away from the lanes for long.
Nick said that after high school graduation he plans to try and join one of the adult leagues at Tough Guy Lanes to further his skills, while Kendel and fellow team member Jason Permann, an American Falls High School junior, have set the goal to take state next year to become back-to-back champions.
But that doesn’t mean they will forget that hard-earned day they won state anytime soon and the elation where they lost their voices from cheering each other on, explained Matthew.
“That was probably one of the best things that kept us going that tournament was the ability to cheer ourselves on,” Jason added.
“We had a girls team sitting next to us in the next lane and they were going ‘Good job, Armando!’ and they were celebrating him too,” Nick continued.
“It was a really good bowling season,” Tara Wood concluded. “These guys really had to learn how to rely on each other. They’ll do big things after high school.”
If anyone is interested in learning more about how to become part of the American Falls High School bowling team, contact Tough Guy Lanes at 208-233-2930.