INKOM — Four people were injured when an ambulance and SUV collided on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. when an ambulance with a private medical company was heading southbound on the freeway with a 68-year-old male patient from Chubbuck. The patient was having issues and the ambulance's crew decided to return him to PMC, so the ambulance pulled over on the freeway and then attempted to use the emergency cross-over lane to head northbound back to the hospital, Idaho State Police said.
While crossing over the southbound lanes to get to the cross-over lane the ambulance collided with a 2022 Kia Telluride SUV driven by a 34-year-old woman from American Falls with two juvenile passengers.
The impact of the collision caused the ambulance to overturn.
The 18-year-old male ambulance crew member from Aberdeen who was driving the ambulance was injured along with the ambulance's other occupants — an adult female ambulance crew member and the patient.
All three were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to PMC for treatment. One of the juveniles in the Kia was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.
Authorities said all of the injuries suffered in the crash were minor for everyone except for the ambulance's patient. No updates on his condition have been released.
Interstate 15 southbound was partially blocked south of Inkom for about an hour because of the crash.
State police said the private ambulance did not have its lights and siren on at the time of the crash and caused the collision.
Both the ambulance and SUV were totaled in the crash. The SUV's occupants were all wearing their seat belts, authorities said.
The names of those involved in the collision have not been released.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
