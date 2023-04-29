Pocatello Fire Department ambulance stock image file photo
Kyle Riley File Photo

INKOM — Four people were injured when an ambulance and SUV collided on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. when an ambulance with a private medical company was heading southbound on the freeway with a 68-year-old male patient from Chubbuck. The patient was having issues and the ambulance's crew decided to return him to PMC, so the ambulance pulled over on the freeway and then attempted to use the emergency cross-over lane to head northbound back to the hospital, Idaho State Police said.

