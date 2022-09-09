Dr. Amelia Huntsberger

Promoting health is the mission of my work as an obstetrician/gynecologist. Practicing medicine in Idaho, I fear for my patients and for my peers in the medical community. New government mandates restricting access to reproductive health care in Idaho will harm pregnant people and physicians.

Misconceptions abound in these laws. Spontaneous abortion (more commonly called miscarriage) is unfortunately common; up to one in five pregnancies will end in miscarriage. A fetal heartbeat in the first trimester is no guarantee of a healthy baby. Pregnancy is not without risk. Some women will experience seizures due to pregnancy, some will have a stroke, some will suffer damage to their heart as a result of pregnancy. Some complications can be predicted and some cannot. Some women with high-risk health conditions will do well in pregnancy and others will die. Even medical experts cannot perfectly predict outcomes in pregnancy. How do lawmakers presume to make medical decisions for a patient without acknowledging or understanding the complexities of health care in pregnancy?