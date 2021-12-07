The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lewiston Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Lillian Dixon, of Lewiston, who was last seen Friday, Dec. 3. Dixon is believed to be with Jonathan Bowles, 36. Bowles has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest for child molestation. Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Authorities believe Bowles and Dixon may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Washington state license plate BKA0197. The pair was believed to have been seen Monday in Starbuck, Washington, and later that day, 30 miles away in Pomeroy, Washington.
Dixon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, the news release stated. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with ‘8’ on the back, a black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.
Bowles is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who believes they’ve seen Bowles or Dixon is asked to call 911 immediately; they can also contact the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.