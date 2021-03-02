UPDATE
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports that Francine Baird, 14, of Blackfoot, has been located safe and unharmed and she was not abducted. More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY
BLACKFOOT — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenage girl who police believe was abducted.
The alert was issued around 8 p.m. Tuesday for Francine Baird, 14, of Blackfoot.
Idaho State Police said Francine was abducted by an unknown individual and is in imminent danger.
Francine is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
She was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday wearing a black or blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.