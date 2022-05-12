Normally, I don’t try and write too many letters of support in politics or in a Republican primary. I certainly am not writing this as the Legislative District 29 Chairman, the previous Bannock County Republican Party Chairman, the current precinct 18 alternate chairman, member of the Idaho Republican Party State Central Committee, and lastly a member of the Rules Committee of the Idaho Republican Party. My personal views are my own. I am simply writing this as Lance Kolbet.
I have had the luxury to personally know many of the candidates. I truly wish to commend any candidate that throws their hat in the ring. I personally might be trying to set a record for the most defeats for the Idaho State Senate or House. Joking aside, I do know how politics work unfortunately. When assessing a candidate, I try and asses a few factors. One being humble enough to know they may NOT know everything. For a few months each week I have spoken on a regular basis with Jake Stevens. I am impressed with his “critical thinking” skills. I may be most impressed by his ability to admit when he doesn’t know specific details regarding our legislative or taxing system at the State and Federal level. I am however impressed with his existing understanding of an already complicated puzzle. While I believe his strong points philosophically, it is the deeper details in why I have already voted for Jake Stevens.