Alligator

Idaho Fish and Game officer Brian Marek holds a 3.5-foot alligator that was captured in New Plymouth on Oct. 20, 2022.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game Photo

On the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Officer Brian Marek received a call from the reporting party, who said that they were walking their dog off SE First Avenue, south of New Plymouth, when they spotted something moving the brush and discovered the 3.5-foot alligator.

