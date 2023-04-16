Macy Winder

Macy Winder took home the 2023 Power County Junior Miss title earlier this month.

 Photo provided by Macy Winder

AMERICAN FALLS – When 17-year-old Macy Winder entered Power County’s 2023 Junior Miss pageant, she expected to gain and strengthen friendships, learn new skills, and share her talents of competitive dance with her community.

She didn’t expect to come away accomplishing all three in addition to being crowned 2023’s Junior Miss, and when it was announced, she was taken aback.

