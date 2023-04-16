AMERICAN FALLS – When 17-year-old Macy Winder entered Power County’s 2023 Junior Miss pageant, she expected to gain and strengthen friendships, learn new skills, and share her talents of competitive dance with her community.
She didn’t expect to come away accomplishing all three in addition to being crowned 2023’s Junior Miss, and when it was announced, she was taken aback.
“I was actually really surprised, because with Junior Miss they just name the top four participants in every category,” said Winder. “I ended up winning and I had only placed in five of the six categories, so I really didn’t expect it. But I was so incredibly grateful and happy.”
Winder competed with 11 other girls earlier this month in the American Falls High School’s auditorium, participating in six categories ranging from interview to fitness to talent and more. For Winder, the two categories she feels she excelled in most were academics and talent, the latter of which she chose to perform a competitive dance solo.
“I feel like my strongest category was my dancing. I’ve been doing that since I was 3,” she explained. “I also feel like I was really strong in my academics because I’ve tried really hard to maintain straight A’s through high school and take college courses so that it would bump my GPA up higher.”
As a member of a team with Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello, Winder has competed in multiple states including California and Oregon. But although she is used to performing on stage, she admitted Junior Miss was a different animal.
“You would think it would be easier when I’m used to performing on stage so often,” she said. “But I’m used to performing in front of people that I don’t know. So when I had to perform in front of my community in my hometown where I knew most of the people out there, it actually made me a lot more nervous than I expected it to.”
This experience of sharing her dancing talent with her community was one of the main reasons she committed to the program.
“I do the majority of my dancing in Pocatello,” she said. “I feel like I never really get the opportunity to perform in front of American Falls and everyone that I’ve grown up with, so I wanted to have the opportunity to show everyone what I’ve been training for and what I’m capable of doing.”
Another aspect she ended up loving? Growing closer to the girls in her group, and forging a strong friendship with her host mom, Laura Porath. She explained Porath was always on the sidelines ready to provide snacks, advice and support, and she was resourceful and helpful throughout the program’s three months.
“I definitely made a great friendship between me and my host mom, Laura Porath,” Winder said. “She helped me out so much. I don’t know what I would have done without her… she was so helpful and made sure I had everything I needed.”
After graduating from American Falls High School, Winder hopes to attend Idaho State University with her eye on becoming a Bengal dancer and earning a business degree.
