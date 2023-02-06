POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said.
KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges.
A pregnant woman and children were among those injured when the Coffey, driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck, crashed into a Ford pickup truck and Nissan Rogue on East Alameda Road near Yellowstone Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Authorities said the injured individuals were driven by private vehicles to local medical facilities for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of those injured and updates on their conditions haven't been released.
Coffey first struck a black Ford F150 at the intersection of East Alameda Road and Warren Avenue, fled the scene and then struck a red Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of the WinCo Foods supermarket, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Coffey first fled from the second accident scene in his pickup truck and parked it at the McDonald's restaurant on 800 block of North Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
He then fled from the McDonald’s on foot and hid in a dumpster behind the Hirning GMC dealership nearby, according to the report.
Coffey was taken into custody without incident and transported to Portneuf Medical Center where he refused treatment, police said.
Coffey was transported to the Pocatello Police Department where he refused to complete a breathalyzer test, said police, adding that a warrant was obtained for officers to draw his blood.
Following the blood draw, he was booked into Bannock County Jail.
Coffey appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which the prosecutor requested his bond be set at $75,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate Coffey’s case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.
If convicted of the two felony leaving the scene of an accident charges, Coffey faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
